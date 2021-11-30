Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240,817 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 4.70% of Bancorp worth $68,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,746. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

