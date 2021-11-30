Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 123,797 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,797 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of KLA worth $95,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amundi purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,927,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 151.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,825,000 after purchasing an additional 165,203 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.46. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $248.41 and a twelve month high of $427.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.