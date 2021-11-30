Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $85.93 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,745 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $85,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $164,283,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.32. 13,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,059. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.32 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

