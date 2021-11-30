Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $63.33 Million Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,424 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $63,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,720,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLO traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.14. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

