RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,507,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $348.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $294.75 and a 52-week high of $365.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.75.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

