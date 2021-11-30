Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 76,401 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Insulet makes up approximately 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.73% of Insulet worth $143,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after buying an additional 32,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,870,000.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.27.

PODD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.24. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -657.49 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.32.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

