RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.70.

