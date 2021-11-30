FlypMe One Day Volume Reaches $91.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $91.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00044922 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00235910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011532 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

