SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Up 146.0% in November

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SING traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 343,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.68.
About SinglePoint
