SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Up 146.0% in November

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SING traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 343,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.68.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

