NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 7.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $100.76 and last traded at $100.07. 3,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 741,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Specifically, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $114,454.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $214,118. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.63 and a beta of 0.97.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 40.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 89.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 82.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 326,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

