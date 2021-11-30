Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the October 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SMNNY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.56. 17,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.30. Shimano has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Get Shimano alerts:

About Shimano

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.