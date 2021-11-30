Crew Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

