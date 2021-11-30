iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Decreased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 208,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

