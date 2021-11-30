Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 6.2% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $149.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

