Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 884.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -890.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

