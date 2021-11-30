Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Quhuo stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.84. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

