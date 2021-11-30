Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.79. The firm has a market cap of $618.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

