Curi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,351,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,831. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

