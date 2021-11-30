Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

FSI opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

