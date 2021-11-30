Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after acquiring an additional 196,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

