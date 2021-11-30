Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 9,970 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.55 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

