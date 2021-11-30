NBT Bank N A NY Has $907,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 86,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.55 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $270,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

