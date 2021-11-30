M. Kraus & Co Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

