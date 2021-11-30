Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $18.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $975.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.07. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.