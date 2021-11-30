Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $18.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.
