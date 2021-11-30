Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 1.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $16,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $53,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.48.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.