Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 329,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $128.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

