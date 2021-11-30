Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK opened at $340.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.