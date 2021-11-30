First Pacific Financial Increases Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. Mizuho raised their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.