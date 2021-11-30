Curi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.9% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. 3,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,735. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25.

