Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 717 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,383. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

