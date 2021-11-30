Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.56. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,857. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.44 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.34. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

