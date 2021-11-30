Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the quarter. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of EMLC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. 42,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

