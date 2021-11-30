Ellevest Inc. Has $994,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,451 shares of company stock worth $16,981,922 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

