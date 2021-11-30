Tokes Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Tokes has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $503.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001455 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.