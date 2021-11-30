ELYSIA (EL) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $38.39 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00236713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00089014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,133,910 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

