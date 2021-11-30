Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $63.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. 6,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285. 82.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.