Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Insider Philip (Felice) Montrone Purchases 100,000 Shares

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) insider Philip (Felice) Montrone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,000.00 ($87,142.86).

Philip (Felice) Montrone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Desane Group alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Philip (Felice) Montrone acquired 50,632 shares of Desane Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,619.14 ($44,013.67).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philip (Felice) Montrone acquired 115,000 shares of Desane Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$139,955.00 ($99,967.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the development, management, and resale of commercial, industrial, and residential properties; leasing of properties; and provision of property and related services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Desane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.