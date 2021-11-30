Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STXB. Piper Sandler cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,975. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 102.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

