FUNToken (FUN) Price Tops $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $216.32 million and $10.59 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00236713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00089014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

