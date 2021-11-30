DAD Price Hits $0.19 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. DAD has a market cap of $84.68 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00236713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00089014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,575,380 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

