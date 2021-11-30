Mizuho Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $61.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 134,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

