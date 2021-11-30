Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $567,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

TWTR opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

