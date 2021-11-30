American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 3,460 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 42,203 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS:PAVE opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.