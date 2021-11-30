American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $252.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $214.18 and a 12-month high of $266.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

