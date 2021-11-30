$0.13 EPS Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.21. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.43.

EDR stock opened at 28.49 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is 26.87 and its 200-day moving average is 26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 807.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 188,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 264,986 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 128,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

