Bank of Stockton Sells 380 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $206.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

