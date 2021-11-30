Monumental Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $452.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $328.80 and a twelve month high of $463.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.63 and a 200 day moving average of $411.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

