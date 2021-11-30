Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Up 224.1% in November

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 224.1% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of EUMNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 3,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582. Euro Manganese has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
