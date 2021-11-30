Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 230.0% in November

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EMMA remained flat at $$1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,640. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

