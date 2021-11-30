Short Interest in For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Increases By 236.2%

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, an increase of 236.2% from the October 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 936,712,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTEG traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 122,258,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,758,938. For The Earth has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.

About For The Earth

For the Earth Corp. engages in the selling of consumable household products. It markets non-toxic, biodegradable green products ranging from an odor elimination solution to an eco-friendly stain remover and cat litter, and an entire line of natural cleaning products and health care products. The company was founded by Nelson Grist on December 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

